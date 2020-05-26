SITA takes initiative to revive Assam’s Economy

The State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), Assam has prepared an assessment and strategy report on the socio-economic impact of Covid-19 on the state for an effective time-bound strategy to take forward the development agenda.

SITA handed over four impact assessment studies and action plans to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a meeting held at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati today.

The reports prepared by SITA include Report on Economy drafted in collaboration with OKD Institute of Social Change and Development, Report on Agriculture & Allied Activities of Assam in collaboration with international consultancy services organization KPMG, Report on Tea Industry of Assam in collaboration with Ernst & Young and Report on Industry & Commerce of Assam in collaboration with Assam Chambers of Commerce, Confederation of Indian Industry, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region and Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Chief Minister Sonowal while appreciating the initiative of SITA said that the reports would be very handy in guiding the Assam Government in rejuvenating the State’s economy. He said that though different sectors of the economy were adversely affected by the lockdown, there were enough avenues in the State to rebuild the economy.

Underling the benefit that can be accrued from the economic stimulus package worth Rs. 20 lac crore announced by the Prime Minister recently, the Chief Minister urged SITA to work in collaboration with State Finance Department to ensure visible result in the economy from this package. Stating the need for making banks accountable for expeditious sanction and disbursal of loans to MSME sector, the Chief Minister suggested for holding meeting with banks and developing a mechanism for successful implementation of the package.