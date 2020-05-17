Top StoriesBusinessNational

Sitharaman Speech HIGHLIGHTS: MGNREGA budget hiked by addt’l ₹40,000 crore

By Pratidin Bureau
25

The central government today hiked the MGNREGA budget hiked by an additional ₹40,000 crore. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today completed the announcement of the last leg of the ₹20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier.

Sitharaman also announced that public sector enterprises or PSUs will exit non-strategic areas and private companies will be allowed to enter all sectors.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

-I have not announced anything on bank mergers, clarifies Sitharaman

-RBI measures of ₹801,603 included in ₹20 lakh crore economic package

-Total stimulus package is worth ₹20,97,053 crore

-Fourth and fifth tranche is worth ₹48,100 crore

-Stimulus measures announced in third part: ₹1.5 lakh crore

-Second tranche was worth ₹310,000 crore

-Economic package tranche 1 was worth ₹594,500 crore

-Stimulus measures from earlier announcements was worth ₹192,800 crore: Sitharaman

-Revenue loss due to tax concession: ₹7,800 crore

-This will give states extra resources of ₹4.28 lakh crore: FM

-Centre has decided to accede to the request and increased borrowing limits of states from 3% to 5% for 2020-21.

-States have so far borrowed only 14% of the limit authorised but 86% of the authorised borrowing remains unutilised.

-Revenue deficit grants to states worth ₹12,390 crore given on time in April and May, despite Centre’s stressed resources.

-Devolution of taxes worth ₹46,038 crore in April was given fully as if Budget estimates were valid, even though actual revenue shows unprecedented decline from Budget estimates.

-Number of PSUs in strategic sectors will be maximum four. Others will be privatised or merged.

-In certain sectors, PSUs will be privatised.

-New policy to broadly categorise strategic sectors

-Public sector enterprise policy: All sectors will be open to private sectors also while PSUs will play an important role in defined areas.

-Lower penalties for all defaults for small companies, one-person companies, producer companies and start-ups.

-Companies listing only NCDs on stock exchange will not be regarded as listed companies.

-Direct listing of securities in foreign jurisdictions permitted: FM

-The amendments in Companies Act will de-clog criminal courts and NCLT.

-Decriminalisation of Companies Act violations involving minor technical and procedural defaults, majority of compoundable offences sections to be shifted to internal adjudication mechanism: FM

-Minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceedings raised to ₹1 crore from ₹1 lakh. This will largely insulate MSMEs.

-No fresh insolvency proceedings upto 1 year: FM

-Debts related to Covid shall be excluded from IBC: Sitharaman

-Top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30 this year.

-Education: Extensive use of radio, community radio and podcasts

-The definition of “COVID-related debt” will be announced soon in a notification: FM

-One TV channel will be earmarked for every class from 1 to 12.

-Sitharaman will give the break-up of the ₹20 lakh crore economic package shortly.

-Health and wellness centres in urban and rural areas will be increased: FM

-Public health expenditure will be increased: FM

-Govt to allocate additional ₹40,000 crore for MGNREGA to provide employment boost. It will help generate 300 crore person days in total.

-Online education during Covid: Provision for live telecast of interactive channels with experts through Skype.

-The central govt has already announced ₹15,000 crore healthcare funds. to fight Covid-19.

-7 steps to be announced today — MGNREGA, health (rural and urban), education, business and Covid, decriminalisation of Companies Act, ease of doing business, public sector enterprises and state governments’ resources.

-12 lakh EPFO subscribers withdrew ₹6,060 crore under the Covid pandemic withdrawal.

-Jan Dhan account: 20 crore women got more than ₹10,000 crores.

-FM recalls PM Gareeb Kalyan Package Yojna. PM Gareeb Kalyan Package Yojna: Direct benefit transfer has reached 8.9 crore farmers. Amount disbursed ₹16,394 crores.

The finance minister had announced some big-bang reforms yesterday related to coal, mining and defence manufacturing.

You might also like
Top Stories

Team India in World Cup history

Top Stories

Lovlina confirms medal, Bhagyabati lost

Regional

Guwahati based Vantage Circle wins $ 20 mn contracts in US

Top Stories

Missing Mangaldai man found in Bangla jail

Regional

Fire breaks out at Duliajan Oil Pipeline

Regional

Government to run Raha toll gate, not to bow down to agitators

Comments
Loading...