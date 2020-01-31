Sitharaman to table Economic Survey today

Ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in both houses of Parliament on Friday. The copies of Economic Survey 2019-20 reached the Parliament complex on Friday morning.

Delhi: Copies of the #EconomicSurvey brought to Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2019-20 today. #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/DPJkgYCMEP — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

The Economic Survey was prepared by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team, which will review the economic situation in the country in the current financial year.

It may be mentioned here that the Budget Session will commence with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament today. Minister Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget on Saturday.

The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and will end on April 3.