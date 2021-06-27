Siva Rani Kalita Receives Best Actress International Award For ‘Bridge’

Young female actress Siva Rani Kalita honoured as best actress in International Film Festival Award.

The announcement of the young actor receiving this honour is a very happy moment and indeed good news for the Assamese Film Industry.

The young actress received this honour for her performance in the film ‘Bridge’.

The film ‘Bridge’ is known to be directed by Kripal Kalita.

Last year, Seema Biswas won this honorary award in the International Film Festival.

As per sources, the award was presented to the actress at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards.

The film ‘Bridge’ is the only one from Assam to be selected in the Indian Panorama category for the 51st International Film Festival of India. Kripal Kalita’s movie ‘Bridge’ is a colourful canvas of an unusual struggle of a teenage girl residing along the banks of a tributary of the mighty river Brahmaputra.