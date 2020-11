One person died on the spot while another sustained severe injuries after a truck lost control and toppled at national highway 37 in Sivasagar’s Samguri on Sunday.

The officials identified the deceased as one Bishal Shahani, while, the injured has been identified as Manish Sahani. Both are the truck drivers and handyman.

Traffic on the highway in the Rang Ghar area remained disrupted for a long time due to the accident.