Sivasagar: 13-Year Old Minor Strangled To Death

A 13-year old child was found murdered in his own home in Sivasagar’s Ganakpatty on Tuesday. He was identified as one Prachurya Pran Kalita, a student of class 7.

As per sources, it is suspected that the minor was strangled to death during the wee hours of Tuesday. His mother discovered his lifeless body on his bed when she went to do her morning yoga.

Prachurya was rushed to a nearby nursing home where he was declared dead on arrival. He was the son of late Pranab Kalita.

A gloomy atmosphere has captivated the atmosphere in Sivasagar due to the tragic incident that had taken place.