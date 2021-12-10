Sivasagar: 186 Birth Anniversary of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah Observed

The Sivasagar district Sahitya Sabha and Sivasagar Newspaper Hawker Association has jointly observed the 186th birth anniversary of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hemchandra Baruah, Owner of Sadin-Pratidin Group, Jayanta Baruah has laid the foundation stone for making of a statue of Hemchandra Baruah.

Laying the foundation stone, Jayanta Baruah said, “A statue of Hemchandra Baruah will be unveiled here so that the young generation could know who he is. Hemchandra Baruah is not only for his family but he is an asset for the entire Assamese community.”

A book titled Hemchandra Baruah’ has also been released by Litterateur Nahendra Padun. Another book named ‘Bhinnakotha’ by Manoj Kumar Borthakur has also been released.

Hemchandra Barua also known as Hem Barua was a prominent writer, social reformer of Assamese of the 19th century. He hailed from Sibsagar District of Assam.

He was the compiler of the first exhaustive Assamese dictionary Hemkosh, where spellings based on Sanskrit were first introduced. It was the second dictionary of the Assamese language.

