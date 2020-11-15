Top StoriesRegional

Sivasagar: 3 Held For Human Sacrifice Bid Of 5 Children

By Pratidin Bureau
In a horrifying incident, three people including a woman were arrested for attempting human sacrifice of five children at Sunday midnight while observing Kali Puja in Sivasagar’s Demowmukh.

The five children including the accused’s child were rescued by the residents of the neighbourhood.

The residents handed over the accused namely Jamiul Hussain, Shafiul Husain, and Ayesha Begum to Sivasagar police. Jamiul and Shafiul are brothers.

According to initial reports, the accused woman claimed that she felt like goddess Kali and in consultation with a Tantrik she was advised to sacrifice five children at midnight during Kali Puja.

Moreover, the perpetrators believed in superstitions and barbaric customs that human sacrifice would bring them good luck in terms of acquiring wealth and property.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

