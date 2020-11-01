Sivasagar: CM Reviews Implementation Of Various Schemes

Reviewing the progress and development of the various schemes’ implementation in Sivasagar district, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has instructed the officials to expedite implementation of Jal Jeevan, Pradhan Minister Awas Yojana, SVAYEM and Aadhaar Card issuance.

Sonowal took a stock of the various schemes the government has undertaken to implement in Sivasagar with senior officials in the district on Saturday.

“In order to give impetus to the fishery sector in Sivasagar district, the CM directed officials to conduct seminars involving fish experts, research scholars of College of Fisheries, Raha and enterprising fish rearers,” a tweet from the chief minister’s office read.

“Overall survey should be conducted so that works of not even a single road in the district is left out under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana,” the tweet added.

Additionally, CM Sonowal also directed officials to “provide guidance to youths of the district to connect with banks, conduct seminars so that they can get benefits under SVAYEM, Assam Bamboo & Cane Policy and strengthen the foundation of AtmaNirbhar Assam”.

Well-planned measures for marketing of poultry, pigs, eggs, fish etc., to make Sivasagar self-sufficient in market sustainability should be taken the CM further instructed.