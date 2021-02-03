Sivasagar: Enquiry Committee Formed To Probe Microphone Issue In PM’s Rally

The Assam government formed a three-member enquiry committee to probe the cause of disturbances in the sound system during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar on January 23.

Issuing a notification, the commissioner and secretary to the home and political department has formed the committee and asked it to submit the report within 15 days.

The committee has formed a high-level inquiry committee lead by IAS Moloy Bora, IPS Dr. V S P Ganjala, and Shyamal Kumar Bhuyan, manager of state-run PSU AMTRON.

“The Committee will ascertain the fact and circumstances behind the technical glitches and disturbances in the public address system and whether there was any lapse on the part of system or individuals, and if so, fix responsibility,” it said. The committee also suggests measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future during VVIP programmes.

It may be stated that on January 23, Modi had launched the allotment of land pattas to 1.06 lakh landless people at the historic Jerenga Pothar in Sivasagar by distributing ownership certificates to 10 indigenous beneficiaries from across the state. With the sound system creating disturbances in between his speech, Modi was heard saying “Rectify the microphone, it is creating noise while speaking”.

However, a source said the noise had continued for about 20 seconds when a TV microphone was placed in front of the monitor sound box. There was no noise after the boom was removed.

Furthermore, the prime minister is scheduled to visit Assam on Sunday to address a public function at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.