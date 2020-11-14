Top StoriesRegional

Sivasagar: Fire Breaks Out At Shop, One Killed

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
0

On Diwali evening, a massive fire broke out in Sivasagar leading to the death of a young man.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Gogoi, a 22-year-old youth. He died while being rushed to the hospital.

The fire broke out at a shop of one Mukti Gogoi in Balibat Chariali, Betbari of Sivasagar.

Related News

COVID Claims 3 More Lives In Assam, Death Toll At 961

5.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Mizoram

Soumitra Chatterjee Put On life Support

NF Railway To Run 7 Festival Special Trains

Investigation for the cause of the fire is underway. Allegations of illegal sale of petrol and diesel at Mukti Gogoi’s shop has been reported.

Firefighters are present at the site of the incident.

You might also like
Regional

1.5 lakh people featuring in the first NRC draft not to be included in final draft:…

Regional

AEC Hostels To be Used as Quarantine Center

Regional

Assam Records Highest Sedition Cases: NCRB

Top Stories

Blowout at Baghjan Oil Field: How did it happen

Regional

Dhubri: Police Foil Cow Smuggling Attempt

Sports

ICC WC: West Indies beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Comments
Loading...