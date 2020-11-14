Sivasagar: Fire Breaks Out At Shop, One Killed

On Diwali evening, a massive fire broke out in Sivasagar leading to the death of a young man.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Gogoi, a 22-year-old youth. He died while being rushed to the hospital.

The fire broke out at a shop of one Mukti Gogoi in Balibat Chariali, Betbari of Sivasagar.

Investigation for the cause of the fire is underway. Allegations of illegal sale of petrol and diesel at Mukti Gogoi’s shop has been reported.

Firefighters are present at the site of the incident.