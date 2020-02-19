Sivasagar Gears Up for Third International Shiva Festival

The historic Sivasagar district of eastern Assam is gearing up to celebrate the third International Shiva Festival. This time Shiva Festival will be celebrated through a four-day long program which will be started from February 20 and conclude on February 23 commemorating with Shivaratri. Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi will inaugurate the International Shiva Festival and Jayanta Baruah, chairman of the Sadin-Pratidin group will release the souvenir ‘Borjamantra’.

The Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar, Dr. M. S. Lakshmi Priya has declared a local holiday on February 20. All state government offices and educational institutions including financial institutions, co-operative banks, etc. of Sivasagar district will remain closed on February 20. However, this local holiday will not affect in case of any examinations of schools and colleges already scheduled.

Convener informed that A statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika will be unveiled at the Dolmukh Chariali region in Sivasagar town. Also, on the last day of the festival, two Bhaona will be performed.

The International Shiva Festival will also showcase cultural performance by a troupe from Nepal. Various ethnic communities from Assam and other states of the Northeast will perform in the event.

The organizers and the district administration are on their toes to make the third edition of the International Shiva Festival a grand success. Special arrangements are also made by the organizing committee for the accommodation of the devotees coming for the Festival.

Meanwhile, the surroundings of the Shiva Doul have been refurbished for the congregation and CCTV cameras installed all around the venue.