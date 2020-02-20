SIVASAGAR: Governor Mukhi inaugurates Shivratri mela

Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi has inaugurated the four-day Maha Shivratri mela-cum-International Shiva Festival in Sivasagar on Shiva doul (temple) premises on Thursday.

The souvenir christened ‘Borjamantra’ has been released by founder of Sadin Pratidin group, Jayanta Baruah. One of the largest gatherings of people, the festival attracts pilgrims, sadhus and traders from other parts of the country and abroad.

ঐতিহ্যমণ্ডিত শিৱদৌল প্ৰাংগণত অনুষ্ঠিত হোৱা "শ্ৰী শ্ৰী মহাশিৱৰাত্রি আৰু আন্ত:ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় শিৱ উৎসৱ ২০২০" উদ্বোধনী অনুষ্ঠানত উপস্থিত থাকি সঁচাই এক মাংগলিক অনুভূতি লাভ কৰিবলৈ সক্ষম হ'লো। মোৰ বিশ্বাস যে এই উৎসৱ ভাগিয়ে ৰাজ্যলৈ ভক্তি আৰু অধ্যাত্মিকতাৰ নিজৰা বিয়পাবলৈ সক্ষম হ'ব।

The four-day festival will feature a host of programmes, including performances by cultural troupes from Nepal and Myanmar. Troupes from other parts of the Northeast have also been invited.

The Sivasagar district administration is making elaborate arrangements. Several CCTVs have been installed and hundreds of lights have been put up along the Sivasagar tank.

Bhaona performances are slated for the concluding day, that is on February 23. This year, the cultural programmes have been organized at the park of Doulmukh where the statue of music legend Bhupen Hazarika is installed.

The organizers are enthusiastic that the International Shiva Festival and Shivratri will invite more footfalls that last two years.