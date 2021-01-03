Sivasagar: Himanta Distributes Free Scooters To Recipients

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday distributed scooters to meritorious girl students at Natya Mandir in Sivasagar district under Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award of Pragyan Bharati scheme 2020.

A total number of 948 girl students from Sivasagar district have been found eligible to receive the scooters.

This scheme was launched by the Assam government which provides free scooters to girl students who have secured first division in their Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in the year 2020-21.

The minister congratulated all the beneficiaries of Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award in a tweet.

Along with Sarma, Minister Jogen Mohan, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Lok Sabha MP Topon Kumar Gogoi also graced the scooter distribution program.

In the first phase, scooters were provided to the students of Kamrup Metro and Rural on December 20 at Numali jalah parade ground, Amingaon in Guwahati by CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

