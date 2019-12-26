Sivasagar: Lamps go out in backlash against CAA

The lights went out all over Sivasagar district on Thursday evening as famous landmarks were plunged in darkness as part of a growing backlash against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 that have gripped the state in recent weeks.

People demanded vociferously for the release of KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi, pro-talk ULFA leader Jiten Dutta, Bir Lachit Sena leader Sringkhol Chaliha and other leaders, who were arrested during anti-CAA protest across the state. They condemned their arrests and said such moves by the government would not be tolerated.

It may be mentioned that Pranabjit Chaliha, father of Bir Lachit Sena leader Sringkhol Chaliha had urged the people of Sivasagar district to switch off the lights of residential buildings, business establishments to protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.