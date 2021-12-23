Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi Stages Protest On 4th Day Of Assam Assembly

The Sivasagar MLA further said that he staged the protest as he could not see the Assamese language be withdrawn from the APSC examination but, he added, the issue was not brought up in the assembly.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi staged a protest at the beginning of the fourth day of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday. He protested outside the Vidhan Sabha.

The Sivasagar MLA protested against the exclusion of mandatory Assamese paper from the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) paper.

Notably, the state government had taken the decision in a cabinet meeting against which Akhil Gogoi today staged his protests. He demanded the withdrawal of the government’s decision.

Gogoi wore a T-Shirt that read, ‘এ পি এছ চিত অসমীয়া ভাষা শেষ?’ which translates to ‘Is Assamese gone from APSC?’. The T-Shirt further had ‘ভাষা নথাকিলে জাতি নাথাকে’ written meaning ‘There is no state without language’.





He further alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state government of scheming to replace the Assamese language from APSC and state administration.

The government’s conspiracy was faltered by the High Court verdict on Wednesday, he said, adding that he wanted to raise questions on the issue under rule 301 in the Assam Assembly.

The Sivasagar MLA further said that he staged the protest as he could not see the Assamese language be withdrawn from the APSC examination but, he added, the issue was not brought up in the assembly.

Calling the decision ‘self-sacrificing’ for the state, MLA Gogoi reaffirmed his stance that he would never accept the decision to remove Assamese language paper from APSC.

The MLA from Assam’s Sivasagar district said that the mandatory paper carried 300 marks and included tenth standard general Assamese language questions with the sole purpose of establishing whether the candidate is versed in the language.

He said, “This decision will be disastrous for the state. If it is removed, officers not speaking Assamese will get appointed”.

“How will an officer who does not know Assamese, run the administration of Assam?” he questioned.

