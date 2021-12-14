Sivasagar Police Doesn’t have Evidence Against Maradona’s Watch Thief Wazid

The Hublot watch of football legend Diego Maradona has created hue and cry among the Sivasagar police as the police don’t have any evidence till date whether the watch which was allegedly stolen by one Wazid Hussain of Sivasagar was actually stolen or whether he received from Nigerian Derik.

The Sivasagar police has been investigating into the incident but have not received any clue nor has they received any cooperation from the Dubai police.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Police has recovered a heritage luxury watch on Saturday that belonged to Late Diego Maradona. The watch has been recovered by the Assam Police with the help of Dubai Police, according to a tweet of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Police also arrested one in connection to the case identified as Wazid Hussein. The Assam Police coordinated with the Dubai Police through Indian Federal Law enforcement agencies to recover the Hublot watch. He was arrested from Charaideo in Assam.

The Assam DGP later informed that he was arrested from his residence. “As informed through Central Agency by Dubai Police, one Wazid Hussain had stolen a limited edition Maradona signed Hublot watch and fled to Assam. Today morning at 4:00AM we arrested Wazid from his residence in Sibsagar. The limited edition watch has been recovered from him,” the DGP said in a tweet.

Police informed that the watch was recovered from Wazid’s in-laws house and that he had stolen the watch from Dubai while he was working as a maid in Maradona’s house.

Sivasagar Police also registered a suo moto case against Wazid under Case No 1344/2021 of Section 380/411 of the Indian Penal Code. He was later produced in the court and sent to 4-days judicial custody.

The Sivasagar police is now in dilemma as they have nothing to prove in the court whether Wazid has stolen the watch or he has received it from one Nigerian national named Darik.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya to Host 1st Ever Nokrek Festival from Dec 16