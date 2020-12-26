Sivasagar: Two Elephants Electrocuted

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Wild elephant Electrocuted
56

In a tragic incident on Saturday, two wild elephants were electrocuted to death after it came in contact with a live wire planted near a paddy field at Disangmukh’s Dighal Dariali.

As per reports, the elephants were injured by the spikes on the way to search food in the paddy field, which was actually a part of the Panidihing Bird Sanctuary, located in the Sivasagar district. Some locals were illegally cultivating on the grazing land.

Notably, some miscreants  have set up a barricade with solar-powered wires in the paddy area.

