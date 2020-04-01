Sivasagar: Youth escapes from Isolation Ward

Amid the outbreak of novel Coronavirus in the State, a youth allegedly escaped from the Isolation Ward at Sivasagar Civil Hospital on Wednesday evening.

The 20-year-old was admitted to the isolation ward on March 30, after he developed symptoms of COVID-19. He is said to be a resident of Parbatia village in Tinsukia district.

Meanwhile, after the incident was reported, Sivasagar DC Lakhminandan Gogoi visited the hospital and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

It may be mentioned here that as many as five positive cases have been reported in Assam so far.