Six Assam Journalists Bag Laadli Media Award

A proud moment for Assam as six journalists received the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2020 (Eastern).

Journalist Diganta Sarma was awarded for the news report ‘Samajik Badha Atorai Linga Samatar Bheti Nirman’ published in Asomiya Pratidin’s Saadin.

Journalist Rini Barman was awarded for the feature story ‘Wrapped In The Popularity Of Assam’s Mekhela Sador Are Stories Of Lost Diversity’ in Scroll. In and a special edition story in ZubaanProjects.Org called ‘Crossing Borders and Singing Erotic Desires In Bhawaiyaa Folk Music’ .

Assam Tribune Journalist Farhana Ahmed won the award for the second time for her news report on ‘Escaping sex-slavery in Arunachal Pradesh, Woman Awaits Justice’. She won for the first time in 2014 for her reporting on the living conditions of former and surrendered ULFA women cadres.

Senior Journalist of Amar Asom Alakananda Sreekumari Kakoti won the award for her feature story ‘ Mukali Akashor Tolot’.

Writer Chitralekha Baruah was honoured with the award for the editorial ‘Unscripted Monologue’ in the Assam Tribune.

Radio Journalist Reetu Gogoi bagged the award for the programme ‘Angana’ on Jnan Taranga 90.4 FM.

The Laadli Media Awards came up in March 2007 to celebrate the commendable efforts by print and electronic media to support gender-just perspectives.