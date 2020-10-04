Six Booked For Observing ‘Black Day’ On Gandhi Jayanti

Six people including a BJP worker were booked on Saturday for allegedly observing ‘black day’ on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Chhatarpur, northeast of Bhopal.

According to superintendent of police Sachin Sharma, an FIR was registered against six people under section 153.

“An FIR was registered under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of IPC (Indian Penal Code) against Rajesh Agrawal, Prashant Mehto, Pankaj Pipapriya and three others, all residents of Chhatarpur, on the complaint of one Abhilekh Khare, a resident of Chhatarpur on Saturday,” he said.

The six accused had allegedly put up objectionable posters on a rotary in Chhatarpur city on Friday, calling it a black day.

“In the posters, they wrote objectionable words and made false statements about Gandhiji,” said Sharma.

Sharma further added that no arrests have been so far.