Six doctors, Nurses Discharged from Taj Vivanta

A total of six doctors and nurses who have been kept in quarantine at Hotel Taj Vivanta, Guwahati, after administering treatment on COVID-19 positive patients, have been discharged from isolation on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We are glad that 6 out of 43 doctors/ nurses who were quarantined at Taj Vivanta Hotel after having treated COVID patients are being discharged today. Yet another occasion for us to express our gratitude to doctors and nurses for their Herculean contributions.”