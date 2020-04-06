Six NE states seal borders with Assam

Six north-eastern States sealed the inter-state borders and barred the general entry from Assam. Assam shares 2,743-km inter-state boundaries with Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and West Bengal.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who holds both the Health and Home Departments, while holding a meeting to review the preparedness to deal with the COVID-19 issues, strongly asked the officials to maintain a highest vigil along the inter-state borders with Assam and Mizoram.

In Shillong, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said that the inter-district movements have been stopped by the Union Home Ministry, there was no question of allowing any movement within the State and from other States.

However, except travelling by train, people from Guwahati and other parts of Assam have to pass through Meghalaya’s Shillong, Jowai and Khliehriat to go to southern Assam, comprising five districts.

In Kohima, the Nagaland government has sealed the state’s borders with Assam along Wokha district (western Nagaland) with immediate effect, in the wake of increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Assam.

In Mizoram, the State government has further tightened the security along its inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur and Tripura following the spike in coronavirus positive cases in neighbouring states.

In Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a review meeting asked the police department to keep vigil of the porous border with Assam besides strict monitoring of all 22 official entry gates to prevent any suspicious access.