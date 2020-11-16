Slain Jawan Haradhan Roy’s Last Rites To Be Performed Today

The last rites of martyred Army Jawan Haradhan Chandra Roy will be performed with full military and state honours at his hometown in Dhubri on Monday.

Roy’s body, wrapped in national flag and covered in flowers, reached his village Phutukibari-Medhipara under Sapatgram PS, this morning. The wreath-laying ceremony is underway. The Army Havildar’s family is present to pay their last respects before the cremation.

Furthermore, Assam Food and Civil Supplies Minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury, Dhubri MLA Wajid Ali Choudhury and Superintendent of Police Ananda Mishra are all present in the funeral procession to extend their condolences to the family and pay tributes.

Roy from Assam was among the four Indian Army soldiers martyred in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir on November 13.

On Sunday evening, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid last respect to the jawan at the Army Base Hospital, Basistha in Guwahati. Yesterday, the mortal remains of the martyred jawan arrived at around 5:30 pm at Guwahati Airport.

Extending his condolences, the Chief Minister also announced the state government would provide financial assistance of Rs.20 lakh to the bereaved family for his sacrifice.