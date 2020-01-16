National

Slap On The Face Of Anti Nationals: Pragya Thakur

By Pratidin Bureau
Controversial BJP Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur made the most of the Makar Sankranti festival to make a political statement through kite flying.

The Sadhvi flew kite with slogans emblazoned to support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), scrapping of Article 370, Ram Temple on it high, and described her gesture as a “slap” on the face of “anti-nationals” opposing the new law (CAA).

“This symbolises the victory of our country flying high. I am sending out best wishes on Makar Sankranti to the countrymen,” she said while flying the kite.

“The Act will stay and prevail. It is in the country’s interest,” Thakur said when she was told about Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s statement that it won’t be enforced in Madhya Pradesh.

