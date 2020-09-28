Top StoriesRegional

SLPRB – DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta New Chairman

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
206

Just a day after former Chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Pradip Kumar resigned from his position over his inability to conduct the SI exam properly under his chairmanship, CM Sonowal today reconstituted SLPRB.

While DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been appointed as the new Chairman of the board, ADGP Harmeet Singh has been made the Member Secretary of the board.

Other than that, ADGP LR Bishnoi and IGP Hiren Nath have been appointed as members of SLPRB.

Related News

Tribute: Late Putul Phukan

Guwahati-North Guwahati Ferry Services Suspended

Assam’s Lone Female CM Syeda Anwara Taimur No More

Historic Warship INS Viraat Set For Dismantling

The CM has ordered the SI exam to be conducted within November 20.  The newly constituted board has been ordered to conduct the exam in a clean manner and without any anomalies.  

You might also like
National

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxals killed in Encounter

Regional

2 More COVID-19 Cases Reported In Assam; Total 58

National

Unnao rape survivor injured in car-truck collision

Regional

New-age tools used for voter awareness in Guwahati

World

Prince Harry and Meghan are now parents

Regional

Vegetable Touches Skyrocketing Prices Due to Flood

Comments
Loading...