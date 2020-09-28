SLPRB – DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta New Chairman

Just a day after former Chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Pradip Kumar resigned from his position over his inability to conduct the SI exam properly under his chairmanship, CM Sonowal today reconstituted SLPRB.

While DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been appointed as the new Chairman of the board, ADGP Harmeet Singh has been made the Member Secretary of the board.

Other than that, ADGP LR Bishnoi and IGP Hiren Nath have been appointed as members of SLPRB.

The CM has ordered the SI exam to be conducted within November 20. The newly constituted board has been ordered to conduct the exam in a clean manner and without any anomalies.