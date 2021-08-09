EntertainmentNationalTop Stories

Slumdog Millionaire Actor Anupam Shyam Passes Away

By Pratidin Bureau

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam known for his supporting characters in Hindi cinema and his work on the television show ‘Mann Kee Awaaz’ passed away on Monday in a Mumbai hospital following multiple organ failure triggered by a kidney infection last week.

The 63-year-old actor, who has appeared in films like “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Bandit Queen”, was admitted to Lifeline hospital in suburban Goregaon four days ago.

In his nearly three-decade-long career, Shyam featured in films like “Satya”, “Dil Se”, “Lagaan”, “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi” and received critical acclaim for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh on “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya”, which aired in 2009 on Star Plus.

Actor Yashpal Sharma said Shyam breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan.

He had recently resumed shooting for season two of his show “Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya”.

Shyam was undergoing dialysis and was shifted to the Goregaon hospital after he collapsed during his dialysis.

