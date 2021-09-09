Assam: SMCH Research Scientist Arrested For Assault

A Research Scientist working at the PM Cares laboratory of Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a colleague.

The person, identified as one Supratik Roy, hit a laboratory assistant on the jaw, injuring him grievously.

The victim was later admitted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Upon learning about the incident, SMCH authorities formed an inquiry committee and during the investigation, he was found guilty and was terminated from his contractual services.