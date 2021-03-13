Smriti Irani To Visit Poll-Bound Assam Today

Election 2021
By Pratidin Bureau
Smriti Irani
Top-notch Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are visiting Assam amid the electioneering and on Saturday Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani would be visiting the state and spearhead BJP’s Mission 100 plus campaign.

Besides, Irani, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting the state on Sunday

Smriti Irani is scheduled to arrive at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati at 10. 40 am, following which, she will move towards Mariani.

Irani will address three massive rallies in Mariani, Sivasagar, and Samuguri in Nagaon. She will campaign for the BJP candidates Ramani Tanti (Mariani), Suravi Rajkonwar (Sivasagar), and Anil Saikia (Samuguri).

The ruling BJP party has already released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assam Assembly polls, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several other union ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, and NS Tomar.

Assam will go to the polls in three phases on March 27, April 1, and April 6 for its 126 seats. A total of 47 seats will go to the polls in the first phase followed by polling on 39 and 40 seats in the next two phases respectively.

