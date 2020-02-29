SMSS secretary Bidyut Saikia arrested

The joint secretary of Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS), Bidyut Saikia was arrested on Friday afternoon. The leader of the student wing of KMSS was arrested from Furkating area.

According to reports, a team led by Golaghat Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Partha Pratim Saikia, arrested Bidyut from his hometown. However, the reason behind his arrest is yet to be confirmed.

Recently, he called for a united fight against CAA irrespective of caste, community and religion. “We have appealed to all the organisations to protest the Act under one roof. It is time to remove barriers among us,” he had said.