Smuggled Shawl Wood Seized in Dhubri

A huge number of Shawl wood have seized at the Barundanga region under Tamarhat police station in Dhubri district on Tuesday.

As per reports, the wood smugglers use to smuggle the valuable woods by boats through Gadadhar River.

Today, Paglahat police had seized the woods with the help of the locals and handed over to the Materjhar Forest Department.

It has been alleged that, despite informing the forest department for a few days ago, the department had not taken any step in this regard, and it shows that the smugglers had an understanding with the workers of the forest beat office of Moterjhar region and so they could run their smuggling business so easily.