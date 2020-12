Police arrested a smuggler in South Salmara district of western Assam and recovered a total of 1200 YABA/R tablets from him.

The arrestee was identified as one Akhidul Islam. He is a resident of Mankachar town in the district.

A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 (NDPS).

The information was shared by South Salmara police on Twitter.