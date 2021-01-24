WorldTop Stories

Snow Engulfs Sahara Desert, First In 50 Years

In an unusual turn of events, snow has engulfed the Sahara Desert in Saudi Arabia after temperature across the kingdom dropped to minus 2 degrees centigrade. It is the first time in over 50 years that snowfall has been witnessed in the region.

While temperatures in the Sahara can climb upwards of 50 degrees, there has been unusually moderate temperatures during the month of January.

Due to climate change, the desert that covers half of Northern Africa has seen various shifts in temperature in the past few years, however, snow and ice are still very rare.

Karim Bouchetata, an Algerian photographer, captured beautiful pictures showing unique patterns on the dunes laden with snow.

Furthermore, heavy snow was also reported across the region including Algeria, Lebanon, Iran and Syria.

