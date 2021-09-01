Snow Leopard, Black Necked Crane Declared State Animal And Bird Of Ladakh

The government of Ladakh has declared snow leopard its state animal and black-necked crane state bird, reported PTI on Wednesday.

The Principal Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment, Pawan Kotwal issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.

Kotwal in his notification said, “The Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh is pleased to declare snow leopard (Panther unica) and black–necked crane (Grus nicricollis) as state animal and state bird, respectively, of the union rerritory of Ladakh from the date of issue of this notification.”

The erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir had the black-necked crane and Kashmir stag (Hangul) as its state bird and animal respectively.

Since both species are rare and had been symbols of the state for a long time, the officials considered that it’s the high time to declare official state symbols.

While the black-necked crane is found in eastern Ladakh, Hangul is in Kashmir.

The officials further said that following the bifurcation into separate administrative divisions, the black-necked crane could no longer be the state bird for the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Hangul could no longer be the state animal of Ladakh.

As per the report from PTI, experts put the population of snow leopards to be between 200-300 individuals in Ladakh alone and speak about the fragile relation of their healthy population to overall natural health of the mountains. Meanwhile, the black-necked crane found only in Eastern Ladakh’s high-altitude wetlands and marshes and is listed as Near Threatened on the IUCN red list.

The black necked crane arrives in Ladakh as early as March for breeding and leave by October end or early November.

