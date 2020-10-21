Snubbing Unit For Baghjan Expected To Reach By Oct End

The all important snubbing unit for Baghjan fire has taken off from Canada’s Calgary in a heavy duty An24 and by tomorrow expected to reach Dibrugarh airport after several stop over.

According to the spokesperson of Oil India Limited (OIL) Tridiv Hazarika, the snubbing operation is expected to commence by the beginning of next week and the fire is expected to be snubbed by the first week of November ending months of misery of the people of Baghjan.

“We hope that the unit will be here by October end, work will begin and well be completely under control by the second week of November. After that, well will be abandoned and plucked. We have lost 46,440 metric tons of crude oil and 120 million metric St cubic meter of natural gas,” he said.

The 59,000 kg equipment was loaded in AN24 aircraft at Calgary and took off for Dibrugarh along with its crew in a mission to bring the situation in Baghjan under control.

Earlier, the general manger of the company Ross Whelan informed the same through a facebook post saying that a crew had arrived and was ready to board a heavy-lift aircraft from Canada’s Calgary.

“Our crew has arrived, and 59,000kg of our equipment boarded the An124 heavy-lift aircraft in Calgary today,” he said.

On May 27 this year, a blowout occurred after the well suddenly became active while Oil India Limited (OIL) was carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield in Assam. The well caught fire on June 9.

On June 10, two firefighters had died in the massive fire at the mishap site.