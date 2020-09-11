Social Activist Swami Agnivesh Passes Away

80-year-old MLA, social activist and Arya Sabha leader succumbed to liver cirrhosis on Friday.

The former Haryana MLA was critically ill and was hospitalised this week.

“His condition deteriorated today and he went into cardiac arrest at 6:00 PM. Resuscitation was attempted but the stalwart passed away at 6:30 PM,” said a statement by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

Agnivesh, founded Arya Sabha, a political party based on the principles of the Arya Samaj. He was also the president of World Council of Arya Samaj till 2014.

Agnivesh was born in Andhra Pradesh and gave up his name, religion, family, and all his belongings to lead the life of a monk.

He campaigned against bonded labour and had established the foundation Bandhua Mukti Morcha (Bonded Labor Liberation Front).

He was elected to the Haryana Assembly in 1977 and was also the education minister two years later but resigned for police shooting at protestors raising concerns against bonded labour.