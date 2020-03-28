‘Social distancing’ seen at Himanta Biswa’s Press Meet

With social distancing – a term used to refer to a conscious effort to reduce close contact between people to prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19 – becoming the norm, reporters were seen seated at a distance from one another during a press conference addressed by State Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday in Dibrugarh.

The administration demarcated boundaries by drawing squares and circles in meeting premises.

The Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh will become an exclusive treatment centre for coronavirus affected patients and cease to operate from tomorrow for regular patients after MoUs were signed between 27 nursing homes and the Assam Government.

Pursuant to MoU signed between 27 nursing homes and Assam Government, Assam Medical College Dibrugarh shall cease to operate for regular patients from March 29, 2020. It shall cater only to cases of Cardiology, burn, maternity & emergency. AMC shall be reserved solely for #Covid pic.twitter.com/F57I94kx8z — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 28, 2020

While all the existing patients in the hospital barring those in cardiology and gynaecology departments, will be shifted to 27 private nursing homes in Dibrugarh.

State Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the medical college and hospital in Dibrugarh and interacted with the doctors and professor to review the preparations for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the state government has chalked out plan to set up a new 300-bed hospital for corona virus treatment in Dibrugarh within two months and land for the hospital will be decided on tomorrow. This hospital will run for the next five years, according to the Health Minister.