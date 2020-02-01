Sofia Kenin Wins Australian Open Women Singles Title

Americas 21 Years old Sofia Kenin beat two-time Major Champion Spanish player Garbine Muguruza in Australian Open final on Saturday.

Sofia Kenin lost her first set 4-6 to Garbine Muguruza. She bounced back strongly in the next two sets and defeated Garbine Muguruzaa 6-2, 6-2 in two hours three minutes match.

This is Sofia Kenin maiden Grand Slam win. She also becomes the youngest player to lift the trophy in 12years since Maria Sharapova won aged 20 in 2008.

Sofia expressed after her win, “I’ve always had that, no matter who I’m playing, where I’m playing, I’m going to fight for it,”