Solar eclipse today

The skies will darken across India on Thursday around 9 am. The further south you are, the darker it will get as the moon moves over the face of the sun, casting a partial shadow on the earth.

The sun will partly vanish and a shadow will pass. The full eclipse will start at 8:39 am and end by 11:35 am. People will able to experience the relatively rare phenomenon anywhere in a band from India and across Southeast Asia today.

Meanwhile, the Kamakhya Temple will remain partially closed on Thursday. The temple will be open at around 12:30 pm, informed temple authorities.