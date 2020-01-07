Soleimani funeral: 35 killed, 48 injured in stampede

Iran state TV says at least 35 people have been killed and 48 others have been injured in a stampede that erupted at the funeral procession for Soleimani in Kerman.

The remains of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander who was assassinated last week in an airstrike in Baghdad by the United States, have arrived in his hometown of Kerman for burial later on Tuesday.

Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF, or Hashd al-Shaabi), an Iran-backed umbrella organisation comprising several militias. Several other people were also killed in Friday’s attack.

Iran is “ready to come back to full compliance” with its nuclear deal with world powers, deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said, according to a tweet from the Foreign Ministry, though the post did not provide any information on possible conditions.

Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, but said it would continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.