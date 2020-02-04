Solidarity meet held between NNPG and ULFA

The Working Committee (WC) of Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) and the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) met at Guwahati on Tuesday.

Reportedly, both the sides exchanged views and opinions in a transparent manner and also deliberated on certain crucial issues to ongoing political dialogues.

The working committee appreciated the peace process between ULFA and GOI and expressed that an early inclusive agreement would be inked fulfilling the aspiration of the Indigenous people of Assam.

The ULFA acknowledged the political negotiations between WC, NNPG, and GOI as a practical oriented approach towards resolving the nearly century-old political conflict.

The two sides also agreed to pursue people to people dialogue cultural exchanges and maintain the age-old brotherhood and peaceful co-existence between the two peoples in order to resolve all issues affecting the two communities at large.

The two sides also agreed to maintain constant interactions and ensure continuity of the dialogue process, maintaining, preserving and promoting fraternal relationships in the days to come.