Solve grading problems: GHC to GU

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Solve grading problems: GHC to GU
193

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Saturday ordered the Gauhati University (GU) authorities to solve issues regarding the grading system of the university.

Hearing a plea by the students of the university, the GHC ordered the GU authorities to solve the issue within three months.

According to reports, there were irregularities in the CGPA by the universities in the masters’ degree of arts stream. There was a huge difference between the percentage marks of the university with other universities during the period 2008 to 2015.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Shah lays foundation stone for state BJP office

National

Chowkidar chor hai: Rahul regrets to SC

National

Good news for NE traders

Regional

Dipali Borthakur’s last rites and funeral: Full details here

Regional

Apr 5 | Mamata to sound poll bugle in Dhubri

National

Government To Refund GST On Rations Used For Prasad, Langars

Comments
Loading...