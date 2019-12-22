Solve grading problems: GHC to GU

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Saturday ordered the Gauhati University (GU) authorities to solve issues regarding the grading system of the university.

Hearing a plea by the students of the university, the GHC ordered the GU authorities to solve the issue within three months.

According to reports, there were irregularities in the CGPA by the universities in the masters’ degree of arts stream. There was a huge difference between the percentage marks of the university with other universities during the period 2008 to 2015.