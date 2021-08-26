NationalTop StoriesWorld

Some Afghan Evacuees Tested Positive For COVID: Centre

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday stated that some of those who have evacuated from Afghanistan tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been isolated and are being treated.

“Whoever lands (in India) they are given anti-polio vaccine because wild polio is still prevalent in Afghanistan and Pakistan. We have also made arrangements that all of their RT-PCR tests are done and some of them have tested positive,” Bhushan addressed at a press conference.

He said over 400 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far.

Bhushan said those who tested positive for the coronavirus have been isolated and are being treated.

He said, “Several people have been sent to ITBP camp in Chawala (Delhi) where they are quarantined and they will stay there for 14 days and from there it will be decided where they have to be sent.”

India on Thursday evacuated 24 of its citizens and 11 Nepalese nationals in a military aircraft from Kabul in the backdrop of further deterioration in the security situation in the Afghan capital.

