In a shocking incident, a man brutally murdered his own mother at Bahupathar in Lakhimpur on Friday.

According to sources, the son, one Nitu Gogoi (21), beat his own mother, one Kunja Gogoi (50), to death over a fight when she called him for dinner.

The mother was rushed to the North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Furthermore, the accused son was later arrested by Simaluguri police for the heinous crime.