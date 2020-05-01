Son desperately misses Akhil Gogoi; Makes Painting

In one of the most heartwarming stories of recent times, Nachiketa, son of Akhil Gogoi painted his father’s portrait and remembered him in his absence.

The KMSS leader has been under judicial custody since December 2019 under allegations that he has links with Maoists. Nachiketa desperately misses his loving and caring dad…

Three new cases were filed against Gogoi on April 22. Two were filed by Dibrugarh Sadar thana of Dibrugarh district and another from Tinsukia district.

The NIA failed to file a charge sheet against him within the mandatory 90 day period and therefore, the Gauhati High Court granted him bail. However, the Sivasagar police immediately re-arrested him in a case that was registered a year back.

On March 26, Gogoi was granted bail in another case of the Panbazar Police Station (crime branch). The case was registered in January and was once again, related to anti-CAA protests. The Government advocates are yet to reveal the cases pending against him. On April 7, the Gauhati High Court issues an interim stay order on a bail in the case. On April 23, the Court stayed his bail and he was sent to custody yet again.

Anti-CAA organisations along with ethnic groups, peasant and students’ organisations took to the streets across multiple districts in Assam press their demands for the immediate release of jailed peasant leader Akhil Gogoi and other anti-CAA protesters, for better medical treatment of Gogoi and the scrapping of the CAA.