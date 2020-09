In an unfortunate incident, a man was killed by his son at Lampara in Boko last night.

As per sources, the deceased Bhupen Boro (50) was attacked by an axe by his son Prakash Boro (22).

As per reports, the murder took place as a result of family discord. The deceased, reportedly, was a drunkard who often used to disturb the peace at home.

Last night, in a state of intoxication, as Boro chased his wife with an axe, he was cut short by his son. It eventually led to the death of the former.