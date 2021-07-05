Son Of Pranab Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee, Joins TMC

Yet another addition for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son, Abhijit Mukherjee, joined the party in Kolkata on Monday.

“I have joined as a member of the TMC today. I came from the Congress and am joining Trinamool Congress,” said Mukherjee, who was a former Congress MP.

“The Congress did not give me any position and therefore I have now joined the TMC. I will work as a soldier, and accordingly will perform the responsibilities given,” he added.

During the joining ceremony, Mukherjee also lauded chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s efforts to halt the recent communal wave by BJP.

“The way Mamata Banerjee halted the recent communal wave by BJP, I believe that in the future, with the support of others, she would be able to do the same in the entire country,” he said.

Notably, just a few days ago, Mukherjee spoke in favor of Mamata Banerjee during the fake vaccination row in Kolkata.

“If Didi Mamata Banerjee is to be blamed personally for a fake vaccination camp by an impersonating IAS Officer Debanjan Deb, then surely ModiJi is to blamed for all the scams by Nirav Modi,Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi etc. So no point blaming the Govt of WB for an individual act,” he had tweeted.