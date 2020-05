A 108 bedded Covid-19 hospital at Sonapur District Hospital is ready to treat patients affected with Covid-19 infection. This was informed by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Minister Sarma and his ministerial colleague MOS Health Pijush Hazarika visited the facility today. Taking to Twitter, the health minister said that the hospital is functional now with 108 beds and they reached there to supervise the shifting of the first nine patients.