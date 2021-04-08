Sonapur: LNIPE Premises Declared Containment Zone

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Containment Zone
Representative Image
83

The Sonapur Revenue Circle department has declared LNIPE premises as containment zone in lieu of detection of COVID-19 cases in the institute. The area has been declared containment with effect from April 8 to April 21 for a period of 14 days.

According to a notification issued by the Revenue Circle officer, any unauthorized entry and exit into the notified containment zone are barred for the next seven days.

Any movement of unauthorized individual and vehicle within the notified area is also prohibited with immediate effect, the notification said.

Related News

No Lockdown and Night Curfew in Assam: Himanta

Sarbananda Sonowal Takes 1st Shot of COVID Vaccine

Guwahati: MMCH All Set to Handle COVID-19 Cases

New Zealand Bans Entry of Indian Travellers Amid COVID-19…

The order is made under the regulations ‘The Assam COVID-19 Regulations, 2020’ and any violation under the act will attract strict action.

You might also like
Top Stories

Daily Loss of Rs 3,500 cr Due To Farmers’ Protest

World

Aamir Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev invited to Imran Khan’s Oath Ceremony

Regional

Darrang: Fire breaks out in office

National

India will remain grateful to Bose: Modi

Regional

New guest of Assam Zoo sick !

Top Stories

Amitabh Bachchan Undergoes Eye Surgery, Informs ‘Slow Recovery’

Comments
Loading...