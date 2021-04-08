Sonapur: LNIPE Premises Declared Containment Zone

The Sonapur Revenue Circle department has declared LNIPE premises as containment zone in lieu of detection of COVID-19 cases in the institute. The area has been declared containment with effect from April 8 to April 21 for a period of 14 days.

According to a notification issued by the Revenue Circle officer, any unauthorized entry and exit into the notified containment zone are barred for the next seven days.

Any movement of unauthorized individual and vehicle within the notified area is also prohibited with immediate effect, the notification said.

The order is made under the regulations ‘The Assam COVID-19 Regulations, 2020’ and any violation under the act will attract strict action.