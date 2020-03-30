Sonapur & Singimari hospitals upgraded to COVID care: Himanta

VideoRegionalHealthTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Sonapur & Singimari hospitals upgraded to COVID care: Himanta
19

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited Sonapur District Hospital, which has been upgraded into a Coronavirus special care hospital.

The Minister informed that the health department has upgraded the hospital into a 150-bed COVID care hospital with 16 ICU beds. The work has been supervised by MoS Health, Pijush Hazarika.

Earlier in the day, he met the doctors and staff of the Singimari Model Hospital in Dadara, Kamrup. The hospital has been converted into a 50-bed COVID care hospital. “A 20-bed ICU will soon come up in the hospital,” informed Minister Sarma.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Top Stories

Memorial likely for Vajpayee

Regional

Oil pipeline blast in Duliajan

Business

AIBC plans for NE uplift, Habib pitches for Assam

Regional

HS Science: Sivasagar performs well

National

Delhi Assembly Session To Start from Aug 22

Regional

Drug Peddlers Nabbed from Adabari Tiniali

Comments
Loading...