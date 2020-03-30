Sonapur & Singimari hospitals upgraded to COVID care: Himanta

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited Sonapur District Hospital, which has been upgraded into a Coronavirus special care hospital.

The Minister informed that the health department has upgraded the hospital into a 150-bed COVID care hospital with 16 ICU beds. The work has been supervised by MoS Health, Pijush Hazarika.

Earlier in the day, he met the doctors and staff of the Singimari Model Hospital in Dadara, Kamrup. The hospital has been converted into a 50-bed COVID care hospital. “A 20-bed ICU will soon come up in the hospital,” informed Minister Sarma.